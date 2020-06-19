Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
News

Rescuers try to free whale caught in shark nets

by Brianna Morris-Grant
19th Jun 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE is underway off Main Beach this afternoon after at least one whale became caught up in shark nets.

Divers in the area have reported seeing two whales caught off Marina Mirage and a crew from Sea World has now been tasked with the rescue.

Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter
Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter

A nearby resident who captured photos of the ongoing rescue said he had noticed multiple whales in the area.

"I saw the whale was caught up in the bouys about 150m off the sand," he said.

"I was on my balcony overlooking the water and saw a couple of whales messing around. One got a bit closer to the bouys and the others were circling it."

Originally published as BREAKING: Whale caught in nets off Coast

shark nets whale wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winning analysis and redesign of Bundy cane harvester

        premium_icon Winning analysis and redesign of Bundy cane harvester

        News A redesign of a cane harvester showcased at a CQUniversity event could mean a big win for the cane industry.

        Devastated parents pay tribute to son killed in crash

        premium_icon Devastated parents pay tribute to son killed in crash

        News ‘We haven’t just lost a son, we’ve all lost a great friend and mate.’

        BEACH REPORT: Gusty wind running out of puff

        premium_icon BEACH REPORT: Gusty wind running out of puff

        Lifestyle Looking ahead to tomorrow, we should see winds ease back before dropping further on...

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        • 19th Jun 2020 1:17 PM
        • 1 GympieSleuth