STATE ELECTION: Bundaberg candidates Tom Smith (Labor) and David Batt (LNP).
News

BREAKING: Vote recount on cards as one party claims victory

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
11th Nov 2020 7:00 PM
Queensland Labor is claiming a victory in Bundaberg, taking to social media to share the news, despite no official declaration being made.

The Electoral Commission Queensland website has not declared a winner for Bundaberg, listing 88.91 per cent of the votes counted.

An ECQ spokesperson told the NewsMail this evening, the LNP has formally advised the ECQ that it would seek a recount.

"The ECQ will consider the merits of that request before a declaration is contemplated," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a post on Queensland Labor's Facebook page stated "a well deserved win for a great candidate".

"A massive congratulations to Tom Smith for Bundaberg and his unwavering team of volunteers," the post read.

The Bundaberg Labor Facebook page stated "the deadline for postal votes was yesterday and today the counting was completed with Tom ahead by 11 votes".

"Not officially declared yet and there will probably be a re-count but Wow," the post read. "Amazing job done by Tom and his campaign team."

The NewsMail has reached out to David Batt for comment.

