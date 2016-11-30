UPDATE: Boaties' lights mistake before Burnett Heads crash

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 10AM: Volunteer Marine Rescue spokesman Graham Kingston said the skippers of the boat which crashed into a rock wall at Burnett Heads last night had received a talking to after apparently mistaking the lead lights for the Burnett Heads boat harbor for the lead lights to the river.

Bundaberg VMR were activated about 8.20pm by Hervey Bay Water Police to assist at the scene.

The occupants of the boat were not injured.

"They'd gone onto the beach and climbed up the wall, and we brought them to safety," Mr Kingston said.

"They mistook the lead lights for the Burnett Heads boat harbor for the lead lights to the river.

"The message here is that mariners should be aware of their position, and use a chart to identify all the relevant elements, especially at night - it's a different world out there," he said.

"I spoke to them this morning and indicated they should have been able to see the lights.

"They are highly visible from four nautical miles away - there shouldn't be any confusion."

Mr Kingston said VMR would not be able to assess the condition of the boat until the tide goes out later today.

"It's whole…but carrying a lot of water," he said.

TUESDAY:

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue has confirmed a boat hit a rock wall at Burnett Heads tonight.

A vessel hit a rock wall on the north side of Burnett Heads.

The occupants of the boat were located safe and well, and had walked from Barubbra Island.

They had a lucky escape after their vessel started to sink after sundown.

Police, ambulance and fire crews tended the scene.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened.