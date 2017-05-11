BREAKING: Virgin pulls out of Bundy but new airline coming

BUNDABERG travellers will soon have another option when choosing who they fly with following the announcement of a new airline to replace Virgin Australia's imminent departure from the city.

Last week it was announced Virgin, one of two operating out of Bundaberg Airport, was reducing its turboprop ATR fleet out of regional areas, including Bundaberg.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he had received confirmation today that Alliance Airlines would replace the Virgin services when they end.

"I've been in talks with Virgin since the company announced that it would downsize its fleet of turbo-prop operations which services the Bundaberg region," Mr Bennett said.

"The Alliance F70 jet aircrafts will commence operations at the Bundaberg airport once Virgin ceases operations.

"It's my understanding that the new service will see an increase in flights in and out of Bundaberg and increased seat capacity."

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said its ATR operating fleet would be reduced in the middle of the year , when Virgin Australia would cease ATR operations from Brisbane.

"As a result, Virgin Australia will no longer operate the routes after July 16, 2017, although Alliance Airlines has decided to commence operations on these routes with Virgin Australia to codeshare on these services," the spokesperson said.

"Any guests who have booked travel on these routes from July 17 onwards will be re accommodated on the Alliance Airlines services."

Routes affected are:

Brisbane-Bundaberg

Brisbane-Gladstone

Brisbane-Moranbah

Brisbane-Port Macquarie

Since 2016, Alliance Airlines has been operating all flights on the Brisbane-Emerald route and some other regional Queensland flights for Virgin Australia under lease arrangements.

Mr Bennett said he wanted to congratulate the community for the role played in advocating to "save flights" in and out of Bundaberg.

"Over the past few days we have had incredible support from the community in signing the petition I launched to secure the future of flights at the Bundaberg Airport," he said.

"I have no doubt that the community has contributed in building a strong case towards the continuation of reliable airline services in our region."