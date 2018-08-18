Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH: Police are searching for a female driver who stole a car from Bli Bli before ramming a police vehicle.
SEARCH: Police are searching for a female driver who stole a car from Bli Bli before ramming a police vehicle. FILE
Crime

BREAKING: Vehicle stolen from Coast used to ram police

Bill Hoffman
by
18th Aug 2018 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR stolen from Bli Bli on Monday was used to ram a police vehicle in Deception Bay last night.

Police say they were now looking for the two female occupants of the vehicle who escaped on foot after the stolen vehicle was disabled by tyre deflation devices.

A police spokesman said the white Subaru Outback had been stolen from Bli Bli sometime between 7.30am and 2.15pm on Monday after thieves forced entry through the front door of a home and found a spare set of keys.

The vehicle was spotted by police last night in Deception Bay.

The spokesman said the driver reversed the Subaru into a police vehicle and then rammed it again, causing significant damage.

Two women were seen fleeing on foot after another police vehicle successfully deployed the tyre deflation devices.

The Subaru was also damaged in the incident, but the police spokesman said not to the same extent as the police vehicle.

The two officers who were in the vehicle complained of neck and shoulder soreness and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Related Items

bli bli damage deception bay police subaru theft vehicle
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    COPS INVESTIGATING: Double tractor fire declared suspicious

    premium_icon COPS INVESTIGATING: Double tractor fire declared suspicious

    News A POLICE investigation is under way after a suspicious fire at Bundaberg North broke out this morning.

    • 18th Aug 2018 11:01 AM
    Shed attached to house burns down in blaze

    premium_icon Shed attached to house burns down in blaze

    News A fire at Alloway this morning has burned a shed to the ground.

    • 18th Aug 2018 10:25 AM
    LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    premium_icon LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    News The company owes more than $1.2 million to the ATO

    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    Local Partners