TWO teenage girls have been injured in a single vehicle rollover in Elliott off Goodwood Rd.

Police and Ambulance crews are on the scene.

The incident was called in about 5.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the teenagers were in the vehicle when it rolled and are being assessed with minor injuries.

"Both are concious and breathing and out of the vehicle when we arrived,” the spokeswoman said.

More on this story to come.