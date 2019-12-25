Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
11 QFES crews have been tasked to a vegetation fire burning near Bucca and Rosedale Rds.
11 QFES crews have been tasked to a vegetation fire burning near Bucca and Rosedale Rds.
News

Vegetation fire burning near Bucca Rd

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
25th Dec 2019 1:18 PM

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is advising there is a vegetation fire burning near Bucca Rd and Rosedale Rd.

As of 1.15pm, 11 QFES crews have been tasked to containing the fire and there is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect Bucca and surrounding areas. If affected, residents are asked to close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medication close by. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        premium_icon 2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        News LOOKING to check out some Christmas lights this year?

        Bundy to be short film’s backdrop

        premium_icon Bundy to be short film’s backdrop

        News FORMER Bundaberg girl Dayna Williams is bringing an entourage of film creators to...

        Top 10 books to read during the Christmas holidays

        premium_icon Top 10 books to read during the Christmas holidays

        News ELLIOTT’S Bookshop contains 33,000 books, and yet owner Alastair Elliott was fast...

        Bundy's third Hungry Jacks gets the green light

        premium_icon Bundy's third Hungry Jacks gets the green light

        Business New shop opens in cluster of fast food chains