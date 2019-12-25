11 QFES crews have been tasked to a vegetation fire burning near Bucca and Rosedale Rds.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is advising there is a vegetation fire burning near Bucca Rd and Rosedale Rd.

As of 1.15pm, 11 QFES crews have been tasked to containing the fire and there is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect Bucca and surrounding areas. If affected, residents are asked to close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medication close by. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.