EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of the Bundaberg Ring Rd and Goodwood Rd.

Police are currently diverting drivers around the scene as ambulance officers check on all people involved in the crash.

Initial reports suggest a Holden Commodore and Ford Ranger ute have collided just after 5.30pm.

The force of the impact has rolled the Ranger on to its side and torn the bumper from the white Commodore.

MORE TO COME