UPDATE: Two injured in Burnett Highway crash
UPDATE 2pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a male and female have both been injured in a traffic incident on the Burnett Highway near Ban Ban Springs, which reportedly involved a campervan.
He said officers are the scene treating a stable male and a female with neck and back pain.
The incident occurred at Blairmore, between Gayndah and Booubyjan.
The Bundaberg LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is en route.
EARLIER: There are unconfirmed reports a campervan has left the roadway about 8km past Ban Ban Springs on the Burnett Highway.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said officers were en route to the incident, reported to involve a campervan.
Gayndah fire captain Ron Mitchell confirmed Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were also on their way.
A customer at the Ban Ban Springs Roadhouse confirmed they had driven past the accident recently, which they also believed involved a campervan.
This is a developing story.