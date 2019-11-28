UPDATE: Two injured in Burnett Highway crash

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to a reported campervan incident on the Burnett Highway past Ban Ban Springs. Photo: File

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to a reported campervan incident on the Burnett Highway past Ban Ban Springs. Photo: File

UPDATE 2pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a male and female have both been injured in a traffic incident on the Burnett Highway near Ban Ban Springs, which reportedly involved a campervan.

He said officers are the scene treating a stable male and a female with neck and back pain.

The incident occurred at Blairmore, between Gayndah and Booubyjan.

The Bundaberg LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is en route.

EARLIER: There are unconfirmed reports a campervan has left the roadway about 8km past Ban Ban Springs on the Burnett Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said officers were en route to the incident, reported to involve a campervan.

Gayndah fire captain Ron Mitchell confirmed Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were also on their way.

A customer at the Ban Ban Springs Roadhouse confirmed they had driven past the accident recently, which they also believed involved a campervan.

This is a developing story.