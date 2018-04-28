UPDATE: Crash outside CQU, two patients hospitalised
9.35pm | TWO patients have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after two cars crashed outside CQU.
A Bundaberg Ambulance Station spokesman said both patients - one elderly man and one middle-aged woman - suffered minor injuries in the colission.
He said traffic was flowing freely and no road blocks or delays were in place.
9.20am | TWO vehicles have crashed at Kensington.
About 9.15am, Bundaberg police and ambulance services responded to reports of a traffic crash at the corner of University Dr and Childers Rd.
Emergency services are at the scene opposite CQ University Bundaberg.
Paramedics are attending to at least one patient.It is understood an older man has suffered a head injury.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said all occupants are out of the vehicles.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow.