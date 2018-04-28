Menu
CRASH: At least one patient has suffered a head injury.
CRASH: At least one patient has suffered a head injury.
UPDATE: Crash outside CQU, two patients hospitalised

Sarah Steger
by
28th Apr 2018 9:18 AM

9.35pm | TWO patients have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after two cars crashed outside CQU.

A Bundaberg Ambulance Station spokesman said both patients - one elderly man and one middle-aged woman - suffered minor injuries in the colission.

He said traffic was flowing freely and no road blocks or delays were in place.

 

9.20am | TWO vehicles have crashed at Kensington.

About 9.15am, Bundaberg police and ambulance services responded to reports of a traffic crash at the corner of University Dr and Childers Rd.

Emergency services are at the scene opposite CQ University Bundaberg.

CRASH: Two vehicles have crashed outside CQU.
CRASH: Two vehicles have crashed outside CQU.

Paramedics are attending to at least one patient.It is understood an older man has suffered a head injury.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said all occupants are out of the vehicles.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

