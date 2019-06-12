UPDATE: One transported after two vehicle crash, Rosedale Rd
UPDATE - 9.20AM: ONE patient is being transported to hospital following an earlier crash on Rosedale Rd, Bundaberg north.
A QAS spokesman said the person had sustained minor injury but was being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
It is believed the road has been closed off, however a detour is in place.
BREAKING - 8.30AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a two vehicle crash at Meadowvale.
The crash happened on Rosedale Rd near the Witts Rd intersection.
A QAS spokesman said it is believed the vehicles hit at a big impact.
More to come.