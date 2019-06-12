UPDATE: One transported after two vehicle crash, Rosedale Rd

BREAKING: Emergency services called to crash at Meadowvale.

BREAKING: Emergency services called to crash at Meadowvale. Geordi Offord

UPDATE - 9.20AM: ONE patient is being transported to hospital following an earlier crash on Rosedale Rd, Bundaberg north.

A QAS spokesman said the person had sustained minor injury but was being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the road has been closed off, however a detour is in place.

BREAKING - 8.30AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a two vehicle crash at Meadowvale.

The crash happened on Rosedale Rd near the Witts Rd intersection.

A QAS spokesman said it is believed the vehicles hit at a big impact.

More to come.