UPDATE: One transported after two vehicle crash, Rosedale Rd

12th Jun 2019 8:33 AM

UPDATE - 9.20AM: ONE patient is being transported to hospital following an earlier crash on Rosedale Rd, Bundaberg north.

A QAS spokesman said the person had sustained minor injury but was being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the road has been closed off, however a detour is in place.

 

BREAKING - 8.30AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a two vehicle crash at Meadowvale.

The crash happened on Rosedale Rd near the Witts Rd intersection.

A QAS spokesman said it is believed the vehicles hit at a big impact.

More to come.

