UPDATE: THREE vehicle car crash at Alloway

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided on Goodwood Rd, Alloway.

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided on Goodwood Rd, Alloway.

5.19pm - UPDATE: Five patients including two children have been transported to the Bundaberg Hospital following an earlier car crash on Goodwood Rd at Alloway, south of Bundaberg.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and a total 10 occupants were involved.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed five patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

ALLOWAY: A three-vehicle crash involving ten people has taken place on Goodwood Rd south of Bundaberg.

"There were multiple children involved, but just two children and three adults, of which two were female and one male were transported," she said.

"All were transported with relatively minor injuries."

There are still vehicles on the road and QPS are directing traffic around the scene.

ALLOWAY: A three-vehicle crash involving six people has taken place on Goodwood Rd south of Bundaberg.

4.20pm - TWO vehicles have collided on Goodwood Rd at Alloway.

It is believed six patients including two children were involved in the accident.

All parties are out of the vehicles and emergency services are attending the scene.

It was earlier reported that three to four vehicles were involved in the accident, with one possible entrapment, however an update from the Queensland Ambulance Service corrected the initial report.