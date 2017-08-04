BREAKING: Two trapped, serious crash on busy road

UPDATE: Crews believe it will take up to half an hour to remove both patients from the cars.

The top has been cut off one car.

INITIAL REPORT: Two people are trapped following a two-car crash in Bundaberg.

Crews are on scene at the head-on smash at the corner of Childers Rd and University Drv outside the airport.

Early reports suggest one person is conscious and another is unconscious.

One person has suffered face, leg and pelvis injuries.

Both are trapped.

Traffic has been blocked across two lanes and is being diverted through Samuels Rd.

There have been calls for multiple ambulance units to attend.

One of the cars is believed to be a Mitsubishi Triton, the other a sedan.

Fire crews are on scene and are helping to remove one person from a car.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the crash was called in at 6.15pm.

