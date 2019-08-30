Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews were called to Warwick-Killarney road and East St to removed two trapped drivers in a car at 4.25pm.
Fire crews were called to Warwick-Killarney road and East St to removed two trapped drivers in a car at 4.25pm. Tessa Flemming
Breaking

Man dies after truck and car collide

Tessa Flemming
by
29th Aug 2019 4:46 PM | Updated: 30th Aug 2019 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST: A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Warwick-Killarney Rd on Thursday afternoon. 

The crash occurred about 1km outside of Warwick.

It is believed a 77-year-old man was driving a Honda SUV, and his 74-year-old wife and an 81-year-old woman were passengers in the car when it collided with a prime mover.

The car and prime mover were travelling east from Warwick to Killarney.

The man and two women were taken to Warwick Hospital where the man died, his 74-year-old wife was flown to a Brisbane hospital.

The 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the prime mover did not require any medical assistance.

Fire crews were called to Warwick-Killarney road and East St to removed two trapped drivers in a car at 4.25pm.
Fire crews were called to Warwick-Killarney road and East St to removed two trapped drivers in a car at 4.25pm.

EARLIER: According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, one woman in her 80s suffered head and shoulder injuries while another woman suffered rib injuries.

A man in his 80s, who was also travelling in the car, was suffering from injuries. 

The spokeswoman said all three occupants were in a stable condition and were being transported to the Warwick Hospital. 

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, which occurred on Warwick-Killarney Rd near East St about 4.25pm. 

INITAL 4.45PM: THERE has been a traffic crash at Morgan Park, with three people injured in a collision between a truck and car.　

Emergency services and fire crews were called to Warwick-Killarney Rd and East St to remove two people trapped in a car at 4.25pm Thursday.

They are currently working to remove the passengers out of the vehicle.

Their condition is unknown.

More updates to come.

breaking news editors picks road crash traffic crash warwick-killarney road
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Sweet opening for facility

    premium_icon Sweet opening for facility

    News SUGAR cane has a long history in the Bundaberg region and yesterday was one for the history books with the official opening of the Sugar Research Australia...

    Safety overhaul recommended after Dianne, Cassandra inquest

    premium_icon Safety overhaul recommended after Dianne, Cassandra inquest

    News Coroner recommends safety overhaul for fishing industry.

    50 fun photos from Bundy's Book Week

    premium_icon 50 fun photos from Bundy's Book Week

    Parenting Cutest costumes shared by readers

    'Unacceptable': Coroner critical of Fisheries' VMS rollout

    premium_icon 'Unacceptable': Coroner critical of Fisheries' VMS rollout

    Breaking Coroner hands down findings into Dianne, Cassandra inquest.