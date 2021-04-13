Off-duty volunteer praised for their part in boat rescue

A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.

UPDATE 12.35PM: An off-duty volunteer has been praised for their part in a rescue in East Ballina this morning.

Northern New South Wales lifeguard coordinator Scott McCartney said life guards were contacted just before 9am as they were preparing for the day to assist with a boat overturned at the Ballina bar.

A boat was brought to Lance Ferris Wharf at Ballina after overturning in the Richmond River this morning. Rebecca Lollback

He said an off-duty volunteer had helped bring the two on-board to shore.

"They were just walking along the wharf and then jumped in to help the older person from the boat to shore," Mr McCartney said.

"Once the life guards got down there they started CPR on the unconscious patient.

"They continued for 15 minutes until paramedics arrived."

He said there was one younger and one older person on the boat and the younger person had brought the other as close to the shore as possible before the volunteer assisted.

Police are expected to comment on the status of the second patient who was in a critical condition soon.

A small dog was also believed to be onboard.

UPDATE NOON: Police have taped off access to Lance Ferris Wharf at Ballina where a small yacht is moored.

It is believed to be the vessel that overturned at the bar of the Richmond River this morning.

UPDATE 10.10am: One patient has been taken to Ballina Hospital after they fell overboard at the Ballina bar this morning.

A boat has overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina. Rebecca Lollback

A New South Wales Ambulance person said two patients had been treated, one was in a critical condition, however their status has been unable to be confirmed.

Emergency services at Ballina after a boat overturned in the Richmond River bar. Rebecca Lollback

Original story: Paramedics are treating a number of patients at East Ballina after they fell overboard when their boat overturned on Tuesday morning.

Two people are being attended by NSW Ambulance paramedics & police on Lighthouse Beach after their yacht rolled on the incoming tide on the Ballina bar. The yacht is being pushed along the southern breakwall by the swell. MR Ballina will try to retrieve it once it's off the rocks pic.twitter.com/YLRNtIbZKI — Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) April 12, 2021

A Marine Rescue spokesman said the boat overturned at the Ballina bar on the northern side where two people fell overboard.

A boat has overturned in mouth of the Richmond River at Ballina this morning. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star

He said police, ambulance, surf lifesavers and a number of marine rescues attended the scene.

He said the boat was still drifting in the river.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said three crews are attending the scene including a specialist medical team from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter.

He said one patient appeared to be in a critical condition.

MORE TO COME.