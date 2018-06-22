Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two cars are on fire in a cane field at Thabeban
Two cars are on fire in a cane field at Thabeban Craig Warhurst
Breaking

UPDATE: Double-car fire put out, cane field dampened down

Sarah Steger
by
22nd Jun 2018 7:23 PM

8.50pm |

FOUR fire crews have left the scene of a double-car fire at Thabeban after they managed to extinguish the blaze near Silky Oak St.

A Firecomms spokeswoman confirmed at least two rural units and two urban crews responded to the two cars on fire in a cane field at Thabeban this evening.

The spokeswoman said while a fire investigator had been called to the scene to answer police's questions, it was still unconfirmed whether the blaze was suspicious.

Fireys left the area about 8.15pm

7.25pm |

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze at Thabeban after flames engulfing two cars spread to a cane field.

A Firecomms spokeswoman told the NewsMail Queensland Police Service first got the call about 6.40pm, after which Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were quickly asked to respond.

There are currently two fire crews at the scene near Silky Oak St.

It is understood the incident, which started as two cars on fire, quickly grew into a vegetation blaze when the cane field the cars were located in caught alight.

It is still unknown whether anyone has been injured.

Police are on scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

alloway breaking news emergency fire police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    WEATHER UPDATE: Bundy in for a good soaking

    premium_icon WEATHER UPDATE: Bundy in for a good soaking

    Weather THE heavens are about to open up.

    Artist's mission to find man who saved his life at Bargara

    Artist's mission to find man who saved his life at Bargara

    News Mr Brownhall is offering one of his paintings to say thanks

    UPDATE: Gayndah grass fire spreads to three hectares

    UPDATE: Gayndah grass fire spreads to three hectares

    Breaking Six fire crews are battling a blaze at Gayndah.

    Bundy's own Dr Who Cyberman meets movie stars

    Bundy's own Dr Who Cyberman meets movie stars

    Offbeat Bundaberg man's costume a hit at Sydney event

    Local Partners