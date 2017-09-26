31°
News

Two cars crash on Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale

Tegan Annett
by

DRIVERS travelling south of Miriam Vale have been warned to expect delays after two cars crashed on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services are en route to the crash, reportedly five kilometres south of the Colosseum.

Police, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are attending the crash after it was reported around 5.30pm.

There are reportedly no injuries.

One car is partially blocking an overtaking lane and a Queensland Police spokesperson said drivers should expect delays.

Topics:  breaking bruce hwy miriam vale

Gladstone Observer
Two-year-old meets hero mum who saved his life

Two-year-old meets hero mum who saved his life

THE tearful reunion between two Bundaberg mothers has prompted a call for parents to learn lifesaving CPR.

Does Bargara need another supermarket?

POSITION VACANT: Bargara Beach Plaza is in a prime location next to accommodation and eateries.

Landlord seeking experienced operator for new grocery store

Crash victim identified as 25-year-old man

One man is dead, another injured after a truck rolled over on the Bruce Highway south of Gin Gin.

ONE man is dead after a truck rolled over on the Bruce Hwy.

Anti-vaccine movement to target Bundaberg

An anti-vaccination group will hold a session in Bundaberg.

Group calling for local volunteers to help

Local Partners