BREAKING: Emergency services are on the scene of a two-car crash on Enterprise St.

A Ford Territory and Toyota Prado have come together in the collision just after 10am.

Bundaberg paramedics are treating two female drivers on the scene.

A witness at the crash scene said it seemed the Territory had hit the back corner of Prado "pretty hard”.

Police are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

