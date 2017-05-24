BREAKING: Two-car crash in Walkervale

EMERGENCY SERVICE: The scene of a two-car crash at Walkervale.

EMERGENCY services are responding to a two-car smash at the intersection of Alice and Hunter Sts in Walkervale.

Two ambulance crews, firefighters and police are on the scene involving a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and a brown Toyota Landcruiser troop carrier.

Ambulance officers are treating two patients from the Landcruiser, one with head injuries and the male driver of the Lancer.

The front of the Lancer is significantly damaged and airbags were deployed.

The force of the impact pushed the Landcruiser onto the footpath.

Firefighters are cleaning up an oil spill at the intersection caused by the crash while ambulance officers transport patients to Bundaberg Hospital.