The scene of the crash on Branyan St. Mikayla Haupt

CREWS are at the scene of a two-car crash at Branyan St, West Bundaberg.

The incident happened just before 2pm and it is believed one patient was thrown from one of the cars.

A witness on scene said the road was blocked between Electra and Crofton Sts.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are all on scene.

More to come