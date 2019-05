EMERGENCY: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on their way to the crash.

EMERGENCY: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on their way to the crash. Contributed

AMBULANCE crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

The incident happened about 9.45am at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Redhill Farms Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there was currently one female patient with facial injuries.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to come.