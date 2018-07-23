BREAKING: Two car crash on Bruce Hwy, near Miriam Vale

Two cars have crashed on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale.

Two cars have crashed on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale. Contributed

UPDATE 12.15pm:

ONE lane of the Bruce Hwy is closed south of Miriam Vale after a nose-to-tail crash earlier this morning.

The crash happened near Walily Creek, between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

Queensland Police said one lane of the Bruce Hwy, north of the nearby road works, was closed.

Council is conducting traffic control.

Earlier 11.55am:

EMERGENCY services are responding to a two car crash on the Bruce Highway between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin.

The crash was reported at 10.50am, south of Miriam Vale near Walily Creek.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it's believed the crash was on the south bound lane.