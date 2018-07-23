Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two cars have crashed on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale.
Two cars have crashed on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale. Contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: Two car crash on Bruce Hwy, near Miriam Vale

Tegan Annett
by
23rd Jul 2018 11:55 AM

UPDATE 12.15pm: 

ONE lane of the Bruce Hwy is closed south of Miriam Vale after a nose-to-tail crash earlier this morning. 

The crash happened near Walily Creek, between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. 

Queensland Police said one lane of the Bruce Hwy, north of the nearby road works, was closed. 

Council is conducting traffic control. 

Earlier 11.55am: 

EMERGENCY services are responding to a two car crash on the Bruce Highway between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin.

The crash was reported at 10.50am, south of Miriam Vale near Walily Creek.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it's believed the crash was on the south bound lane.

bruce highway car crash gin gin miriam vale queensland police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Major Bundy shopping centre reveals $2m development

    premium_icon Major Bundy shopping centre reveals $2m development

    Business Stockland Bundaberg starts major works to be completed by November.

    • 23rd Jul 2018 11:00 AM
    Fashion icon's legacy lives on in Bundy

    Fashion icon's legacy lives on in Bundy

    News Cha Cha Chocolate owner Melanice Jacobsen explains store name

    Man says his 'drug lab' could have been for essential oils

    premium_icon Man says his 'drug lab' could have been for essential oils

    Crime Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Ozturk's claim was 'hardly believable'

    Local Partners