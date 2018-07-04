Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truckie protest
Truckie protest Emma Reid
Breaking

BREAKING: Truckie's 'ripped off' protest sign at biker shop

Sarah Steger
Emma Reid
by and
4th Jul 2018 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

8.50am | 

THE truck driver who blocked the entrance to a Bundaberg East business this morning with his truck in protest has been told to remove his 'Ripped off' sign.

One motorcycle police officer arrived on scene about 8.10am and spoke to the truck driver about his sign.

An eye witness said another man wearing high-vis was also part of the conversation.

Two other police officers arrived at Gateway Motorcycle shortly after, and asked the truckie to remove his protest sign.

A witness said police were still on scene talking to the man at 8.40am, with the truck still parked across the driveway.

Truckie protest
Truckie protest Sarah Steger

 

8.35am | 

POLICE are currently speaking to a truck driver who has parked his truck across the driveway of a Bundaberg motorbike centre.

An eye-witness said the truckie was standing outside Gateway Motorcycle with a big sign on display with the words 'Ripped Off' written on it.

It is understood the man's truck is parked right across the driveway of the East Bundaberg store, preventing others from entering.

Details are still emerging.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

bikie breaking news motorcycle centre police protest
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    CLAIMS: Region's tallest building the beginning of the end

    premium_icon CLAIMS: Region's tallest building the beginning of the end

    Council News ADVOCATES for maintaining a village atmosphere in Bargara have spoken out about what would become the greater Bundaberg region's tallest building.

    Why Bargara needs a high-rise precinct: Developer

    premium_icon Why Bargara needs a high-rise precinct: Developer

    Council News Coastal town needs to build up, up, up, says local

    BUNDY PUB TEST: GST no State of Origin

    premium_icon BUNDY PUB TEST: GST no State of Origin

    Politics Bundy punters not worried about State losing funds

    The heartwarming reason this cafe is raising its prices

    premium_icon The heartwarming reason this cafe is raising its prices

    Business And the feedback from customers has been positive

    Local Partners