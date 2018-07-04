BREAKING: Truckie's 'ripped off' protest sign at biker shop

8.50am |

THE truck driver who blocked the entrance to a Bundaberg East business this morning with his truck in protest has been told to remove his 'Ripped off' sign.

One motorcycle police officer arrived on scene about 8.10am and spoke to the truck driver about his sign.

An eye witness said another man wearing high-vis was also part of the conversation.

Two other police officers arrived at Gateway Motorcycle shortly after, and asked the truckie to remove his protest sign.

A witness said police were still on scene talking to the man at 8.40am, with the truck still parked across the driveway.

Truckie protest Sarah Steger

8.35am |

POLICE are currently speaking to a truck driver who has parked his truck across the driveway of a Bundaberg motorbike centre.

An eye-witness said the truckie was standing outside Gateway Motorcycle with a big sign on display with the words 'Ripped Off' written on it.

It is understood the man's truck is parked right across the driveway of the East Bundaberg store, preventing others from entering.

Details are still emerging.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.