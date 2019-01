BREAKING: Reports of a truck rollover near Childers.

AMBULANCE crews are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Bruce Hwy at Isis Central.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said reports came through at 8.26am, and paramedics "as well as other emergency services crews” were on the way.

Initial reports suggest the driver has serious leg and chest injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.