BREAKING: Truck roll-over in Gympie region, cattle injured

Philippe Coquerand
by
10th Oct 2019 12:51 PM
A CATTLE truck has rolled-over on the Burnett Highway, near Goomeri just after 11.40am.

Two police units from Murgon have been called to the crash which occurred near Barambah.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured and did not need to be transported to hospital.

Traffic has not been disrupted.

It is believed cattle will have to be put down due to the injuries sustained.

It's not yet known how many will have to be put down.

Police are investigating the incident.

