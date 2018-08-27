Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ambulance
ambulance Contributed
Breaking

UPDATE: Maryborough resident dead in Bruce Highway crash

Jessica Cook
by
27th Aug 2018 6:53 AM

UPDATE 11.25AM:

POLICE have confirmed the motorist killed in the crash along the Bruce Highway earlier this morning was a Maryborough resident.

 

READ MORE DETAILS HERE 

 

UPDATE 8.52AM: 

ONE person is confirmed dead at the scene of a truck and car crash on the south side of Henry Palmer Bridge along the Bruce Highway west of Maryborough. 

Another person, a man, has been taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder injuries.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area, with both north and southbound lanes closed.

The crash happened at 6.45am on the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Alice Street at Maryborough West.

MORE TO COME

 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway.

The accident happened at 6.45am on the south side of Henry Palmer Bridge along the Bruce Highway west of Maryborough.

The highway is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Ambulance officers are treating a person with critical injuries.

One male patient is also being assessed.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Related Items

crash fcemergency maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    One of Bundy's top-10 most wanted stores is coming

    premium_icon One of Bundy's top-10 most wanted stores is coming

    Business GET ready to inhale as Australia's largest retailer of candles and home fragrances opens its doors at Hinkler Central in a few weeks time.

    • 27th Aug 2018 11:09 AM
    Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench offer'

    premium_icon Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench offer'

    Politics Mr Pitt said power prices were a main concern

    • 27th Aug 2018 11:36 AM
    Family demands answers after dad's sudden hospital death

    premium_icon Family demands answers after dad's sudden hospital death

    Health Daughter says her dad was left in bed of blood by hospital staff

    Pitt to front media after walking from Ministry

    premium_icon Pitt to front media after walking from Ministry

    News A press conference will be held today to address the public

    Local Partners