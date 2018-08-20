BREAKING: Treasurer refers Gladstone Ports matter to CCC

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation was yesterday refusing to confirm if chairman Leo Zussino had stood aside after a complaint about how the business was run was referred to the state's crime and corruption watchdog.

The Sunday Mail reported Mr Zussino, 70, stood aside as the boss of Queensland's largest port on Friday.

The State Government confirmed on Saturday it had referred a complaint "raising concerns about administration" at the government-owned organisation to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

It is not suggested the claims in the complaint - which are yet to be assessed - relate directly to Mr Zussino's conduct.

Speaking to media after the Botanic to Bridge, chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan remained tight-lipped when asked about Mr Zussino's current role.

"We don't have the full details about the issue or the individuals involved," he said.

"It would be inappropriate to make further comment."

Mr O'Sullivan said the company would cooperate with the CCC's assessment and described the process as an example of "good governance".

Former GPC chief executive officer Craig Doyle heard about the complaint on Saturday.

Mr Doyle was the chief executive from September 2013 to January 2016. He is now the chief executive officer of Mackay Regional Council.

"I had no concerns with how the business was run during my time at GPC," he said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he understood the GPC board met yesterday afternoon to discuss the CCC assessment.

While he could not confirm if the chairman stepped aside, Mr Butcher said it was normal process for the person in charge of an organisation to take leave while a CCC assessment was taking place.

"I'm sure GPC has done its due diligence and they will work very closely with the CCC," Mr Butcher said.

Mr Zussino, 70, has been associated with the port for almost three decades, helping to develop it into Queensland's largest multi-commodity port. Mr Zussino contacted The Observer and said that previous stories about the CCC assessment were inaccurate, but did not answer further questions.

He previously served as the then-Gladstone Port Authority's chairman from 1990 to 1999, before being appointed chief executive in 2000.

He was removed from the position by the Newman Government in 2013, before being appointed chairman again in 2015. Gladstone Ports Corporation also runs operations in Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

A CCC spokesman said, "It is important to note that an assessment is not an investigation. When the CCC receives a complaint, it first conducts an assessment to determine whether the matter falls within the CCC's jurisdiction, whether an investigation is warranted, and, if so, which agency should be responsible."

A joint statement from Treasurer Jackie Trad and Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the information was recently brought to the attention of GPC shareholding ministers, who reported it to the Queensland Treasury. Under Treasurer Jim Murphy referred the matter to the CCC late Friday.