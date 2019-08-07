Breaking: Treasurer explains refusal to sign Regional Deal

QUEENSLAND Treasurer Jackie Trad blames the Deputy Prime Minister for the breakdown of the Hinkler Regional Deal because of a refusal to negotiate.

Ms Trad said in a letter to Michael McCormack that the State Government tried to negotiate around a "soft boundary” so that Maryborough could benefit from projects as well.

"Despite our best efforts to find a compromise all parties could accept, I am now advised you are not willing to negotiate on this issue,” Ms Trad writes in a letter today seen by the NewsMail.

"The Queensland Government is not prepared to sign a suboptimal Hinkler Regional Deal where you are unwilling to negotiate on any key aspect.

"It is not a 'deal' if you are seeking to dictate all of the terms to the Queensland and local governments.”

The Federal Government has offered $173 million in funding for projects to benefit the Hinkler electorate, with many of them requiring further funds or approval from the State Government.

The State Government would not stop the Federal Government from funding these projects but would not contribute itself.

"I am also not prepared to see the local community miss out on the Australian Government's proposed investments under the Hinkler Regional Deal because you are unwilling to negotiate with state and local governments.

"I have therefore authorised my officials to work with your department to make arrangements for any necessary flow-through of Commonwealth funding to facilitate the announced projects.”

These projects included the Port of Bundaberg Outer Harbour Study, the CQUniversity AgTech precinct, the RFDS Training Centre, and the port's multi-user conveyor.

Ms Trad said the State Government will investigate the de-maining of Quay St, to determine its costs, and that this would be done through the Bundaberg Integrated Transport Study.

It would fund three road projects outlined in the Regional Deal to the total of $9 million. These were Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Bargara Road, and the Isis overtaking lane project.

A response is being sought from Mc McCormack's office.