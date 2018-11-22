Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a vehicle crash at Gregory River, where a tractor rollover has caused a large amount of toxic chemicals to spill.
Emergency services are at the scene of a vehicle crash at Gregory River, where a tractor rollover has caused a large amount of toxic chemicals to spill. Mike Knott
Breaking

BREAKING: Tractor rollover causes toxic chemical spill

Sarah Steger
by
22nd Nov 2018 11:32 AM | Updated: 11:56 AM

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a vehicle crash at Gregory River, where a tractor rollover has caused a large amount of toxic chemicals to spill.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of the crash at 10.47am, with fire and police units responding shortly after.

It is understood the incident, possibly involving a toxic herbicide, arose on a private property on Tardas Rd.

The condition of the driver has yet to be confirmed by police.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are currently at the scene, assessing the situation. 

A QFES spokesman said scientific officers had already been requested to attend.

"We do not have confirmation of the chemical that's spilled, but that's our main concern, the chemical and the rollover," he said.

The spokesman added there were no active flames and that crews were currently working to make the scene safe.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

breaking news chemicals editors picks police queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Power restored to all but 46 homes

    UPDATE: Power restored to all but 46 homes

    News MORE than 2500 homes were without power this morning in Bundaberg, Bargara and Innes Park after power was cut just after 7.30am

    Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    premium_icon Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    Crime 14yo girl stabs Bundaberg student with a blade at school

    Concert tickets selling fast

    Concert tickets selling fast

    News Hype for Hotter Than Hell

    Man facing 25 charges released after 97 days in prison

    premium_icon Man facing 25 charges released after 97 days in prison

    Crime 'If you link in with the idiots you have previously you'll go back'

    Local Partners