BREAKING: Tractor rollover causes toxic chemical spill

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a vehicle crash at Gregory River, where a tractor rollover has caused a large amount of toxic chemicals to spill.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of the crash at 10.47am, with fire and police units responding shortly after.

It is understood the incident, possibly involving a toxic herbicide, arose on a private property on Tardas Rd.

The condition of the driver has yet to be confirmed by police.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are currently at the scene, assessing the situation.

A QFES spokesman said scientific officers had already been requested to attend.

"We do not have confirmation of the chemical that's spilled, but that's our main concern, the chemical and the rollover," he said.

The spokesman added there were no active flames and that crews were currently working to make the scene safe.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.