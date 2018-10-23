BREAKING: Tourist airlifted to hospital after near drowning

LIFE FLIGHT: A man was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after a near drowning on Lady Musgrave Island today.

A 61 year-old male tourist has been air lifted to Bundaberg Hospital after a near drowning on Lady Musgrave Island.

The man had been swimming at around 11.00 am, and inhaled a considerable amount of water, causing respiratory issues.

The LifeFlight helicopter arrived on Lady Musgrave Island after 1.20, and treated the man on the scene, who was conscious and breathing.

Paramedics administered intensive treatment as the patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital.

QAS senior operations manager Martin Kelly said the patient had been stabilised and provided with respiratory support, and was now in a serious but stable condition.

This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow.