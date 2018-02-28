Ticket details confirmed for Gladstone NRL match

HISTORIC: Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Gold Coast Titans chief executive officer Graham Annesley, Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite and Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff at Marley Brown Oval announcing ticketing details for the Round 5 NRL clash between the Titans and Manly Sea Eagles in Gladstone on April 8.

HISTORIC: Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Gold Coast Titans chief executive officer Graham Annesley, Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite and Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff at Marley Brown Oval announcing ticketing details for the Round 5 NRL clash between the Titans and Manly Sea Eagles in Gladstone on April 8. Matt Taylor GLA280218NRL

TICKET information for Gladstone's historic NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles on April 8 has been confirmed.

Gold Coast Titans chief executive officer Graham Annesley was joined by Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite and Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff at Marley Brown Oval for this morning's announcement.

Tickets for the Round 5 clash will go on sale from 9am tomorrow (Queensland time) via www.ticketek.com.au.

They can also be accessed through www.titans.com.au.

Grandstand tickets will be $70, while general admission tickets will be $30 for adults and $20 for children aged 4-14 years and free for children under the age of four.

"There's a very limited number of grandstand tickets available, around 400, so anyone interested in paying for a grandstand seat, which will go for $70 each, need to be online with Ticketek at 9am tomorrow because they'll go very quickly," Mr Annesley said.

"They'll be about 4000 general admission tickets and they are $30 for adults and $20 for kids so it's very affordable.

"It's going to be a great day and our hope is tickets sell out almost immediately that would be great for the game and we want to see as many locals here as possible.

"The gates will open at 11.30am and they'll be a curtain raiser between the CQ Capras and Burleigh Bears followed by the Titans and Sea Eagles at 2pm.

"It's going to be a great day and an historic day for Gladstone being the first NRL competition game held in this region."