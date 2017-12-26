Menu
BREAKING: Thunderstorm warning for Wide Bay Burnett

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the storm is likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large to very large hailstones over the next several hours.

Other regions predicted to be affected by the gloomy weather include Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts. Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe, Cherbourg, Oakey, Inglewood, Clifton, Pittsworth, Jondaryan and Yarraman.

A 111km/h gust have been recorded at St George at 2.44pm and golf-ball to cricket-ball size hail (4-7cm) was reported at Southbrook (southwest of Toowoomba) around 2.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are advising people:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Local Partners