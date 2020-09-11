Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

BREAKING: Three vehicle crash blocks lane of Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NOSE-to-tail crash involving three vehicles has blocked a lane of the Bruce Highway in South Rockhampton.

The crash on Lower Dawson Rd was reported to authorities at 1.15pm.

Queensland Police said was one lane blocked but was unable to confirm the exact location of the crash or whether it was the north or southbound lanes which were impacted.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Queensland Ambulance confirmed there were no entrapments and the motorists involved were understood to have suffered only minor injuries.

Some of the impacted vehicles have been removed by tow trucks and the closed lane would open shortly.

More to follow.

More Stories

bruce highway crashes nose to tail tmbcrashes tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DESIGN PHOTOS: New aquatic centre plans revealed

        Premium Content DESIGN PHOTOS: New aquatic centre plans revealed

        News Economic modelling suggests the project will create 126 full-time equivalent jobs during construction.

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        Premium Content Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        News Requirements for housing popular artwork Denizens of the Deep revealed in...

        Windy weather to bring choppy swimming conditions

        Premium Content Windy weather to bring choppy swimming conditions

        News How things are looking around the region’s beaches this weekend.