UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

ENTRAPMENT: A woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles is now free and is being assessed for minor injuries.

ENTRAPMENT: A woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles is now free and is being assessed for minor injuries. Mike Knott

UPDATE | AN ELDERLY woman is being assessed for injuries after a three-vehicle crash at Bucca.

Emergency Services responded to reports of a crash on the corner of Rosedale and Quinns Rds at 8.51am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the woman was trapped in one of the vehicles involved for a short period of time but is now free.

The spokesman confirmed she will likely be taken to Bundaberg Hospital, but is currently still at the scene.

COLLISION: A ute, station wagon and small van were involved in a three-vehicle crash at Bucca. Mike Knott

Four other patients were also assessed by paramedics but did not suffer any injuries.

A witness at the scene said one lane of Rosedale Rd was closed to traffic.

The witness said a ute, station wagon and small van were involved in the incident.

9.00AM | EMERGENCY Service are at the scene of what is believed to be a three-vehicle crash at Bucca.

Initial reports are one person is trapped inside one of the vehicles involved.

It is understood the crash occurred about 8.55am at the intersection of Rosedale and Quinns Rds.

Police, paramedics and fireys are responding.