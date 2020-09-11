Menu
BREAKING: Three suffer burns in barbecue fire on Fraser

Carlie Walker
11th Sep 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
UPDATE, 3.50PM: Two men aged in their 70s are being treated for facial burns on Fraser Island after being injured in a barbecue fire on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a third man was being treated for burns to his arm and leg.

His age was unknown.

The spokesman said the incident happened at a private residence on the island.

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the island.

EARLIER: Three people are being treated for burns after being injured in a barbecue fire.

The incident happened on Fraser Island about 3.02pm.

The rescue helicopter has been sent to the scene.

More information to come.

