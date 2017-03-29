BREAKING: Three rescued from roof of car in floodwaters

UPDATE 12.30PM:Three people have been rescued after becoming trapped on the roof of a car in Logging Creek at Farnsfield.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the male driver and his car were swept off the causeway along Logging Creek Rd, north of Childers, about 10.30am.

Two men went to help the driver and also became trapped on the roof of the submerged car before swift water rescue crews managed to rescue all three men.

Those rescued were assessed by paramedics with a man in his 60s taken to Childers Hospital in a stable condition suffering chest pain.

With numerous roads around the region closed due to flash flooding, emergency services are again reminding drivers, if it's flooded, forget it.

UPDATE 11.30AM: Swift water rescue crews are preparing to rescue three people from the roof of a car north of Childers.

Emergency crews are running lines to access those stranded, after their car washed off the causeway at Logging Creek.

Everyone who was in the car has been accounted for.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a car swept off a causeway into Logging Creek, off Childers Rd.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the Farnsfield area near the Childers and Logging Creek Rd intersection, after the 000 call came in just before 10.30am.

It's unclear if anyone was in the vehicle at the time.

More to come.