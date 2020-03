THREE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are attending a structure fire at Kullogum.

A QFES spokeswoman said the call for QFES assistance at the Agnesvale Rd address came in just before 11am.

One crew is currently on scene conducting external attacks on the shed.

Two additional crews are en route to help fight the fire, which was described as being about five metres by 10 metres in size.

More to come.