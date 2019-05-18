Menu
CRASH: Three people are being transported by helicopter from Eidsvold to Bundaberg hospital.
News

UPDATE: Three patients are being flown to Bundy hospital

Tahlia Stehbens
by
18th May 2019 1:42 PM
THREE people are being transported from Eidsvold to Bundaberg hospital by helicopter and plane following a car crash.

A QAS spokesman said the crash happened about 11pm last night.

He said the three Tongan men, estimated to be in their 40s, had been working on a property some 10km south of Eidsvold and were travelling somewhere between Eidsvold and Mundubbera when the crash happened.

The three men made their way home last night but awoke this morning in various states of pain.

"One has just landed at Bundaberg Hospital in the helicopter and has suffered some chest and neck injuries," he said.

"He has suspected fractured ribs.

"The other two are being transported by plane. One has a shoulder injury and the other has neck injuries."

While the three are being transferred to Bundaberg it is believed none of their injuries a very serious or life threatening.

