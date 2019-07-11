Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to a vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway outside of Charleville.
Emergency services were called to a vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway outside of Charleville. Jarrard Potter
Breaking

BREAKING: Three hospitalised in highway rollover

Jorja McDonnell
by
11th Jul 2019 3:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition, suffering serious head and leg injuries after a car rollover on the Warrego Highway near Charleville.

Two others were taken to Charleville Hospital in a stable condition, after being treated at the scene at Sommariva, 30 minutes east of Charleville.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm. Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Ambulance were all in attendance.

The forensic crash unit has been called in to investigate.

breaking rollover warrego highway

Top Stories

    To test or not to test? Readers debate welfare proposal

    premium_icon To test or not to test? Readers debate welfare proposal

    News BUNDY residents have shared their two cents on whether the region should or should not be included in a potential drug test trial for welfare recipients.

    • 11th Jul 2019 4:04 PM
    KFC bucket up and spinning as new store open date nears

    premium_icon KFC bucket up and spinning as new store open date nears

    Business Preparations under way for opening new KFC outlet

    Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    premium_icon Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    News Raising the bar with new standards and more access to information

    Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    premium_icon Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    Business The jeweller owes staff millions

    • 11th Jul 2019 3:16 PM