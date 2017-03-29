BREAKING: Three cars collide in wet weather

CARS COLLIDE: Emergency services on the scene of a thre-car crash at intersection of Faldt and Mimnagh Stts, Norville.

AUTHORITIES are calling for drivers to slow down on the region's wet roads after a three-car crash this morning.

A Holden Commodore, a Holden Cruise and second Commodore collided at the intersection of Faldt and Mimnagh Sts at Norville.

The impact of the crash tore the back wheel of the Holden Cruise off.

Ambulance officers treating the drivers of the vehicles on the scene and took one person to hospital.

It is the second crash at the intersection in less than four days.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon when a Holden Commodore and a Toyota Celica collided.

Residents in the area have complained crashes are common at the Stop sign controlled intersection.