HEAD ON: Two teenage girls were taken to Bundaberg hospital following a head-on collision, in the early hours of this morning.The two girls were reportedly travelling in the same car, which collided with another vehicle, on a road north of Rosedale.
BREAKING: Teen girls flown to hospital after head-on crash

Emma Reid
by
16th Feb 2019 9:05 AM
TWO teenagers were reportedly travelling in the same car, which collided with another vehicle, on a road north of Rosedale.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted two girls to hospital, following the head-on collision, in the early hours of this morning.

Police closed the road, to create a safe landing area for the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, then drove the flight paramedic to the accident scene.

He assessed the condition of the accident patients, who were being treated by two Queensland Ambulance Service crews.

The two girls were transported to the waiting chopper, then airlifted together, to Bundaberg Hospital, where relatives were waiting for them.

The teenagers were in a serious, but stable condition.

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit:

www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au

