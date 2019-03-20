Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Emu in the Alexandra Park Zoo.
An Emu in the Alexandra Park Zoo. Mike Knott BUN130319ZOO9
Breaking

BREAKING: Teen charged over emu attack

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
20th Mar 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged with animal cruelty and trespassing after jumping the fence and harassing animals at Bundaberg's Alexandra Park Zoo.

Police were alerted to the incident yesterday after a video was posted to social media showing a boy scaling a fence and entering an enclosure containing multiple animals, while a second juvenile filmed the offence.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the alleged offence took place at the zoo on Quay St at 5.40pm on Saturday, March 16.

"The 15-year-old has waved his hat at an emu causing the animal to become aggressive and charged at him. He has then thrown a rock at the emu," she said.

Police said CCTV footage has revealed the teenager also threw a handful of bark and slapped at a wallaby, which also charged at him in defence.

"The animals were distressed by the attack, however they were not physically harmed," Sen Const Webb said.

Police will question a 16-year-old boy believed to have filmed the incident.

alexandra park zoo animal cruelty buncrime bundaberg charged emu attack juvenile crime teenager trespassing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Best kept secret ideal for retirement

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Best kept secret ideal for retirement

    News AUSTRALIA'S 'best-kept secret' a hot spot for retirees is right here under our nose with more people aged 70 than any other age.

    Man accused of Bundy stabbing to be handed to border force

    premium_icon Man accused of Bundy stabbing to be handed to border force

    Crime Australian Border Force will now interview accused

    JUNIOR GRACES A NEW COURT: Bailey gets chance to play

    premium_icon JUNIOR GRACES A NEW COURT: Bailey gets chance to play

    News Meet the Fusion Netball Club player that is breaking barriers

    Razor-sharp skills lands barber in awards finals

    premium_icon Razor-sharp skills lands barber in awards finals

    News His shop is nominated for three Australian awards