UPDATE: Police expect car search to reveal more drugs

A 38-year-old man driving along the Bruce Highway with more than 200g of drugs on him was arrested overnight.

UPDATE | 3pm:

POLICE say they expect to find more illegal drugs as they scour a vehicle seized last night after it was caught speeding near Miriam Vale.

Revealing more details about the unexpected drug bust along the Bruce Hwy at 5.30pm, Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said 120 grams of methamphetamine and 80 grams of cocaine was found inside a bag in the car.

It is understood the owner of the bag and the driver of the Prado is a 38-year-old Brisbane man.

Drug Bust Miriam Vale: Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said an investigation and forensic search of the vehicle was ongoing.

He was arrested and taken to the Gladstone watch house last night following the vehicle search.

Today officers are examining the vehicle further as part of the ongoing investigation.

"We're conducting a search of the vehicle and we do expect to find more drugs," Sen-Sgt Andersen said.

"There's also an amount of cash in the vehicle."

Mr Andersen said police were first alerted to the possibility there could be more drugs in the car when they found several unidentified chemicals in the boot of the car.

He said the liquids were in a number of Gatorade and wine bottles and that it was clear the bottles contents' were not what the containers were originally intended for.

He confirmed any application for bail would be opposed by police, with the man appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

If the man is remanded in custody he will be taken to the Rockhampton Correctional Facility.

