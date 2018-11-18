Menu
STABBING: A 39-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Norville Park last night. Photo: Rob Williams
Breaking

BREAKING: Man killed in stabbing at Norville Park

Tahlia Stehbens
by
18th Nov 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM

A MAN has died after a fatal stabbing took place at Norville Park overnight.

Police will allege two men got into a fight around 9pm last night where one man was stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

The 39-year-old collapsed on a park bench.

A QAS spokeswoman said they attended the scene at 9.01pm where the man was found in a serious condition.

"The man was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead at Bundaberg Hospital on arrival," the spokeswoman said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man a short time later at a nearby address.

He was charged with one count of murder and will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

More to follow.

Bundaberg News Mail

