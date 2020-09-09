Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
POLICE EMERGENCY: Multiple police and other emergency services are assembled at Reservoir St, Gracemere.
POLICE EMERGENCY: Multiple police and other emergency services are assembled at Reservoir St, Gracemere.
News

BREAKING: Specialist police responding to Gracemere incident

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
9th Sep 2020 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SPECIALIST police have been deployed to deal with an emergency situation playing out in Gracemere this afternoon.

Queensland Police were contacted about the incident on Reservoir St at 4.20pm today.

 

While unable to be specific about the emergency, they said it was an "ongoing situation" involving specialist police.

Locals are advised to avoid the area.

 

One local on social media reported seeing seven police cars at an intersection.

Another local said there was an "armed person in a house in Reservoir Street" and there were "guns everywhere".

EMERGENCY SITUATION: Specialist police are responding to an incident in Gracemere this afternoon.
EMERGENCY SITUATION: Specialist police are responding to an incident in Gracemere this afternoon.

More to follow.

gracemere police emergency tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The Bundy hotels voted traveller’s choice

        Premium Content REVEALED: The Bundy hotels voted traveller’s choice

        News How some of Bundy and Bargara’s favourite hotels did in the TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards.

        Man who cut cat's leg off had more animals despite ban

        Premium Content Man who cut cat's leg off had more animals despite ban

        News MAGISTRATE: “It is still a flagrant disregard of a court order.”

        BACK IN TIME: 15 news snippets from 21 years ago

        Premium Content BACK IN TIME: 15 news snippets from 21 years ago

        News What was making news in Bundy 21 years ago?

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey