Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury
BREAKING: Skydiver crash-lands at Kandanga Creek

22nd Sep 2018 12:54 PM | Updated: 1:09 PM

A SKYDIVER has reportedly crash landed into a tree and fallen more than 10 metres (30 feet) to the ground at Kandanga Creek early this afternoon.

Emergency service crews are currently on the way to the scene at Mitchell Creek Rd, where it's believed the jumper landed in the tree and fell to the ground at around 12:33pm.

A QAS Media spokeswoman said the man was thought to be conscious but could not confirm his condition as crews were on route.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

