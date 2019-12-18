Crews and farmers work to help return Gin Gin to normal

UPDATE 3.30PM:

NewsMail reporter Zachary O'Brien, who is on scene, said the flames seemed to have calmed down with the hard work of fireys.

He said things were very much back to business and crews were still "mopping up".

"You can see the smoke from Doughboy," he said.

A bushfire is burning within containment lines in the vicinity of Doughboy Road and Nearum Road, Doughboy.

"A couple of people were crying but the farmer here got into action with his tractor and offsets and put makeshift firebreaks all along the pine forest," Mr O'Brien said.

UPDATE:

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a vegetation fire in Gin Gin and conditions could get worse.

Fire near Gin Gin cane field: Fire breaks out near a Gin Gin cane field.

Locals should prepare to leave.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Currently as at 1.50pm Wednesday 18 December, a dangerous fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction towards Gossling Street, Cemetery Road, Crescent Street, Milden Street, Forsyth Street and Morris Terrace. The fire is likely to impact these areas.

Dayna Lee posted this in Gin Gin Forum. Contributed

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Dayna Lee posted this in Gin Gin Forum. Contributed

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

The view of the Gin Gin bushfire from the main street of the town, Mulgrave St. Jesse Findlay

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided by 3.50pm or if the situation changes.



QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews are responding to a fire which has broken out at Gin Gin.

The vegetation fire is burning at Morris Tce and Milden St, Gin Gin, adjacent to the cemetery on Cemetery Rd.

Crews first responded just before 1pm and three crews recently arrived on scene with another three en route.

QFES is advising residents in the area to stay up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties in the area are not under direct threat at this time.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.