BREAKING: Six crew missing as trawler sinks

AUTHORITIES are searching for six fisherman after their trawler capsized near Agnes Water.

A police spokesman said one member of the trawler's crew was found by a passing boat at 7am today.

The boat overturned near Middle Island, north of Seventeen Seventy last night (October 16) about 7.30pm, and sunk at about midnight.

Two helicopters, water police, VMR and a number of other vessels are searching for the missing men.

Police are appealing to boat users in the area to be on the lookout for the missing men.

