BREAKING: Six crew missing as trawler sinks

SEARCH AND RESCUE UNDERWAY
SEARCH AND RESCUE UNDERWAY TREVOR VEALE/ The
Mikayla Haupt
by

AUTHORITIES are searching for six fisherman after their trawler capsized near Agnes Water.

A police spokesman said one member of the trawler's crew was found by a passing boat at 7am today.

The boat overturned near Middle Island, north of Seventeen Seventy last night (October 16) about 7.30pm, and sunk at about midnight.

Two helicopters, water police, VMR and a number of other vessels are searching for the missing men.

Police are appealing to boat users in the area to be on the lookout for the missing men.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Bundaberg News Mail
