Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance crews are responding.
Ambulance crews are responding. Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Paramedics, police responding to rollover

Sarah Steger
by
9th Jun 2018 11:19 AM

11.30am | PARAMEDICS are treating one man involved in a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

Initial reports are the driver is conscious and breathing.

Police are on scene.

 

11.20am | EMERGENCY services are responding to a single-vehicle rollover at Drinan.

Crews responded to reports of a crash on Wallaville Goondoon Rd about 11.10am.

It is understood the driver has managed to climb out of the vehicle, which rolled about 40 minutes from Bundaberg Central.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are en route.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

ambulance breaking news crash police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Heart attack scare pushes businessman to sell $1.1m building

    premium_icon Heart attack scare pushes businessman to sell $1.1m building

    News A MERE 18 months after starting a new restaurant from scratch, a Bundaberg business owner has put his building up for sale and is thinking about retirement

    Reprieve for lung, heart programs as hospital debate rages

    premium_icon Reprieve for lung, heart programs as hospital debate rages

    Politics MP ramps up demands for new level-5 facility

    Local Partners