UPDATE: Elderly crash victim airlifted to hospital

UPDATE | 1.35pm: "WE are not treating anyone on scene anymore."

That is the response a Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman gave when asked about the patient's condition.

Police, ambulances, a rescue helicopter and firefighters were called to Gladstone Monto Rd at Boyne Valley this afternoon when reports of a single vehicle crash came in.

An elderly woman was found trapped inside a car that had rolled over and was leaking fuel.

The woman was reportedly consious and breathing at the time, but was not responding to witnesses on scene trying to talk to her.

1.15pm: A HELICOPTER has arrived at the scene of the single car crash where one elderly woman is in the hands of paramedics.

Her condition is still unknown.

1.10pm: A WOMAN involved in a single vehicle crash this afternoon is in the hands of paramedics.

The woman was removed from the car by Queensland police and fire and rescue crews.

Fire crews are now working to make the scene safe.

12.50pm: TWO ambulances are on scene where an elderly woman is trapped inside a car leaking fuel.

The car crashed and rolled over on Gladstone Monto Rd at Boyne Valley about 12pm.

Paramedics are currently attending to the patients and assessing her injuries.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews are also discussing whether or not a helicopter will be called to the incident due to how remote and far away the area is from a hospital.

12.20: AN ELDERLY woman is trapped inside her car after the vehicle she was driving crashed and rolled over on Gladstone Monto Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Services are en route to the accident about 15 minutes from Nagoorin. Firefighters from the Calliope Fire Station and police officers from Many Peaks are also responding.

The car is reportedly leaking fuel while the driver is still stuck inside.

The car crash at Gladstone Monto Road occurred about 12.04pm.

A QAS media spokesman said the trapped female passenger is consious and breathing but reportedly has blood coming from her nose.

Witnesses on scene are believed to be trying to talk to the woman, however, her position is proving hard for them to reach.

Updates to follow.